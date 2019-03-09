Listen Live Logo

Man To Appear Before Limerick District Court Today, Following The Seizure of Cannabis.

: 03/09/2019 - 16:52
Author: Róisin Power
A quantity of cannabis with an estimated street value of €10,000 has been seized in Limerick.

Three people - a 61 year old man, a 29 year old man and a 32 year old woman - were arrested at the scene. The 29 year old man has been charged and will appear before a special sitting of Limerick District Court, this afternoon. The other man and woman have since been released without charge.

A loaded pistol with a silencer and a grow-house with supporting paraphernalia were also seized.

Gardaí in Newcastlewest searched a number of premises on Thursday aimed at targeting organised crime in the Limerick.

