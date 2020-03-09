Listen: Dublin & Cork St. Patrick's Day Parade Cancelled.

K Drive

The Dublin St Patrick's Day parade is to be called off after a meeting of the cabinet sub-committee on the Coronavirus.

Opposition leaders are being briefed this afternoon on the state of play when it comes to managing the virus.

Employers groups will also be briefed later on sick pay for those who are forced to self-isolate because of COVID-19.

The Taoiseach has also cut short his annual trip to the US to stay in Ireland tomorrow before traveling to the White House on Wednesday.

Cork city's St Patrick's Day parade has already been called off.

Dr John Sheahan, Lord Mayor of Cork, says it was a tough decision to make.

