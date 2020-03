The trial of a man accused of murdering his wife has heard he admitted strangling her to death in their home, but claimed he didn’t mean to kill her.

Rafal Karaczyn of Crozon Park, Sligo has pleaded guilty to her manslaughter, but denies murdering her between April 29th and May 1st 2018.

Our Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney has this report, which some listeners may find distressing:

File image: RollingNews