Listen: St. Vincent's, Athy, Day Care Centre Should Re-Open By March 20th.

The Day Care in St. Vincent’s Athy, closed last Wednesday, should re-open within the next 10 days.

The facility closed following a preliminary engineering inspection which identified issues with the roof.

A second assessment took place on Friday.

The HSE has confirmed on Friday that a site on the hospital grounds has been founded.

The service which currently occupies that building has agreed to move to make space for the Day Care Centre.

SIPTU's John Hubbard, speaking to Kildare Today, says works to the temporary building to enable its use as a Day Care Centre are underway.