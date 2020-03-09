Kildare County Council & Peter McVerry Trust Sign Housing First Contract.

The Peter McVerry Trust and Kildare County Council have formally signed the Housing First contract for Mid-East Region today.

KCC is the lead authority for the Mid-East Region Homelessness Forum, which includes counties Meath and Wicklow.

The Housing First model is a participant-centered approach that focuses on ending homelessness for people with high and complex needs who have been rough sleeping or using emergency homeless accommodation for long periods .

The contract was today signed by Kildare County Council CEO, Peter Carey, and Chief Executive of the Peter McVerry Trust, Kill resident Pat Doyle.

Pictured at the signing of Housing First Contract for Mid East Region, (seated) Justin Parkes, HSE; Peter Carey CE, Kildare Co. Co.; Pat Doyle, CE, Peter McVerry Trust; and Ann O'Shea, HSE; (standing) Elaine Flannery, Peter McVerry Trust; Ollie Brady, Kildare Co. Co. Richard Price, Peter McVerry Trust; Barry Lynch, Meath Co. Co.; Jackie Carroll and Joe Lane, Wicklow Co. Co.; and Emma McMillen, Peter McVerry Trust. The signing took place at Kildare Co. Co. Offices, Áras Chill Dara, Friday, March 6, 2020.