K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Kildare County Council & Peter McVerry Trust Sign Housing First Contract.

: 03/09/2020 - 15:55
Author: Ciara Plunkett
102s_3171.jpg

The Peter McVerry Trust and Kildare County Council have formally signed the Housing First contract for Mid-East Region today.

KCC is the lead authority for the Mid-East Region Homelessness Forum, which includes counties Meath and Wicklow.

The Housing First model is a participant-centered approach that focuses on ending homelessness for people with high and complex needs who have been rough sleeping or using emergency homeless accommodation for long periods .  

The contract was today signed by Kildare County Council CEO, Peter Carey, and Chief Executive of the Peter McVerry Trust, Kill resident Pat Doyle.

 

Pictured at the signing of Housing First Contract for Mid East Region, (seated) Justin Parkes, HSE; Peter Carey CE, Kildare Co. Co.; Pat Doyle, CE, Peter McVerry Trust; and Ann O'Shea, HSE;  (standing) Elaine Flannery, Peter McVerry Trust; Ollie Brady, Kildare Co. Co. Richard Price, Peter McVerry Trust; Barry Lynch, Meath Co. Co.; Jackie Carroll and Joe Lane, Wicklow Co. Co.; and Emma McMillen, Peter McVerry Trust. The signing took place at Kildare Co. Co. Offices, Áras Chill Dara, Friday, March 6, 2020.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!