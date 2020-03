Ryanair has announced more cuts to flights to and from parts of Italy.

The airline says it's in response to the Italian Government weekend "lock down" of travel to and from the Orange Zone in Northern Italy.

Ryanair says the situation is changing on a daily basis, and all passengers on flights affected by travel bans or cancellations are receiving emails and are being offered flight transfers, full refunds or travel credits.

The cuts begin with immediate effect.

