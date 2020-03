Its understood that a lucky Lotto player in Castledermot has yet to make contact with the National Lottery.

A player scooped Saturday night's Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize of €146,875.

The €4.8m jackpot now rolls to around €5.2m on Wednesday night.

The winning Quick Pick ticket for last night’s draw was sold yesterday at Behan’s service station in the Kildare town.

The winning numbers for the Lotto draw were: 12, 14, 22, 26, 33,45 and the bonus was 18.

Stock image: Pixabay