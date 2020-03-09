K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: All St. Patrick's Day Parades Cancelled.

: 03/09/2020 - 16:46
Author: Ciara Plunkett
simon_harris_27_12_19_rolling_news.jpg

All St Patrick's Day parades are to be cancelled after a cabinet sub committee meeting this afternoon.

The government has also approved a large financial package to respond to the spread of the Coronavirus.

A large amount of that money will be set aside to provide sick pay supports for people who have to self-isolate.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has been briefing opposition leaders this afternoon after meeting key Ministers and officials.

Health Minister Simon Harris says vulnerable people need to be reassured during the outbreak.

18harris.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

The Irish Tourism Industry Confederation says the cancellation of the St Patrick's Day parade is disappointing but understandable.

It adds that the economic and business implications are stark.

The group says coronavirus is having a real impact on tourism which is the country's largest indigenous industry and biggest regional employer with 265,000 jobs nationwide.

Carriers, accommodation providers, tour operators, restaurants and attractions are reporting significant cancellations and deferrals. File image: Simon Harris/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!