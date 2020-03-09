Listen: All St. Patrick's Day Parades Cancelled.

All St Patrick's Day parades are to be cancelled after a cabinet sub committee meeting this afternoon.

The government has also approved a large financial package to respond to the spread of the Coronavirus.

A large amount of that money will be set aside to provide sick pay supports for people who have to self-isolate.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has been briefing opposition leaders this afternoon after meeting key Ministers and officials.

Health Minister Simon Harris says vulnerable people need to be reassured during the outbreak.

The Irish Tourism Industry Confederation says the cancellation of the St Patrick's Day parade is disappointing but understandable.

It adds that the economic and business implications are stark.

The group says coronavirus is having a real impact on tourism which is the country's largest indigenous industry and biggest regional employer with 265,000 jobs nationwide.

Carriers, accommodation providers, tour operators, restaurants and attractions are reporting significant cancellations and deferrals. File image: Simon Harris/RollingNews