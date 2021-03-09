Listen: Barnardos Says "Cracks" Are Appearing In Families, A Year In To The Pandemic.

A children's charity says 'cracks' are appearing in families, and children are losing their 'sparkle' one year into the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bernardos says it's growing increasingly concerned about their wellbeing and futures.

An online event's being held later to mark this week's one-year anniversary of restrictions, with calls to introduce a national recovery plan for children and young people.

Chief executive of Barnardos, Suzanne Connolly, says Covid-19 has pushed many to the edge:

