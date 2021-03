More than 79,000 applications have been submitted to the CAO for courses this coming year.

It's up 6,200 on the previous year, or 8.5 percent.

There was also a 20 per cent rise in applications among those 23 and older, to 8,700.

Roisin O'Donohoe from the Institute of Guidance Counsellors, says there's likely a number of reasons for the increase this year:

