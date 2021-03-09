Cabinet Asked To Approve Draft Legislation Making Grade Canvassing Of Teachers An Offence.

The cabinet will be asked to approve draft legislation that will make it an offence for parents of Leaving Cert students to canvass teachers over predictive grades.

The amendment to the Education Act will formally give the State Examinations Commission the power to oversee predictive grading for this year's Leaving Cert.

It will provide sanctions for lobbying teachers on the grades - likely to include students being banned from sitting the exams.

It will also indemnify schools, teachers and school patrons from any legal action resulting from the calculated grades process.

File image: RollingNews