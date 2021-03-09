Kildare Today

New Personal Injury Guidelines Could Be In Effect Within Weeks.

: 09/03/2021 - 09:46
Author: Ciara Plunkett
New personal injuries guidelines could be in place in a matter of weeks with cabinet ministers set to sign off on the changes this morning.

Justice Minister Helen McEntee will propose changes to the required legislation and update cabinet on how they will be implemented.

The changes are aimed at reducing the cost of payouts in personal injuries cases, particularly for minor injuries, by replacing the Book of Quantum and replacing it with new guidelines.

The new system will apply to all cases taken after the new guidelines come into operation and cases yet to be assessed by the Personal Injuries Assessment Board.

All other current cases will run under the existing system.

 

