Seven men have been released without charge in relation to an operation targeting a potential blackmail/extortion plot in Co Cavan.

Gardai stopped and searched 4 cars on Sunday, where they found a number of balaclavas and concealed firearms and ammunition.

Phones and other items were also seized.

Seven men were arrested, ranging in ages from their 20s to 40s - and a file will now be prepared for the DPP.

File image: RollingNews