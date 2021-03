A man in his early 30s is due in court in Dublin this morning in connection with a shooting over the weekend.

On Saturday afternoon a woman in her 30s was brought to hospital in a serious condition after being shot at a flat in Bluebell.

A short time later a man also in his 30s attended St. James Hospital with gunshot wounds.

Gardaí say they have charged the man that was in custody, and investigations are still ongoing.

File image: RollingNews