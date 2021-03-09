Kildare Today

Listen: €200,000 To Be Allocated To New Playground For Newbridge Project Later This Year.

: 09/03/2021 - 10:14
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Another €200,000 is scheduled to be allocated to the delivery of a econd playground for Newbridge.

The existing play area was constructed 20 years ago, when the town's population was smaller, and less dense.

A new community group, the Newbridge Playground Group, has been formed.

It has already held exploratory talks with Kildare County Council Parks Department

€50,000 has already been allocated to the project from KCC's Capital Programme

Group spokesperson, Angela Larkin, speaking to Kildare Today, says the second funding grant will assist in additional preliminary works.

Angela Larkin joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of the programme.

