Listen: €200,000 To Be Allocated To New Playground For Newbridge Project Later This Year.

Another €200,000 is scheduled to be allocated to the delivery of a econd playground for Newbridge.

The existing play area was constructed 20 years ago, when the town's population was smaller, and less dense.

A new community group, the Newbridge Playground Group, has been formed.

It has already held exploratory talks with Kildare County Council Parks Department

€50,000 has already been allocated to the project from KCC's Capital Programme

Group spokesperson, Angela Larkin, speaking to Kildare Today, says the second funding grant will assist in additional preliminary works.

Stock image: Pixabay