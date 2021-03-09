Kildare Today

Listen: Davy Stockbrokers Makes "Unreserved" Apology Ahead Of Finance Committee Meeting Today.

: 09/03/2021 - 10:19
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Davy stockbrokers has made an 'unreserved and unequivocal apology' ahead of the Oireachtas Finance Committee later today.

Kildare North Fine Gael TD, Bernard Durkan, is a member of the committee.

In a letter to the committee, Davy interim CEO Bernard Byrne pledges to restore public trust and ensure there's no repeat of the saga.

The Central Bank will appear before the commitee today, and will call for more powers to make individuals accountable.

It fined Davy 4.1 million euro last week, after 16 of the broker's own staff were involved in wrongful trading practices in 2014.

Minister of State at the Dept. of Finance, Sean Fleming, joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of Kildare Today:

