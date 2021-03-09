K Drive

Reuters: Johnson & Johnson Warn EU Of Vaccine Supply Issues.

: 09/03/2021 - 16:03
Author: Ciara Noble
Pharmaceutical company, Johnson and Johnson, has warned the EU of Covid-19 vaccine supply issues.

That's according to Reuters news agency.

The company's one-shot inoculation is expected to receive approval from the European Medicines Agency, at a meeting on March 11th.

The firm is reported to have informed European officials that issues with the supply of ingredients and equipment, meant J&J was "under stress" to meet vaccine delivery target.

Johnson & Johnson has committed to deliver 200 million doses of the vaccine to the European Union, in 2021.

