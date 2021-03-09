Dept.Says Over 7,800 New Social Homes Delivered In 2020.

Over 7,800 new social homes were delivered in 2020, including over 5,000 new builds, according to the Department of Housing.

Other units were provided by targeted acquisitions by local authorities and approved bodies.

In total over 24,000 households had their social housing needs met last year, when HAP supports and the Rental Accommodation Scheme are included.

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien says at the end of last year, housing delivery reached 70 per cent of the original target.



