Future Of Media Commission Backs Continued Membership Of Alan Rusbridger.

The Future of Media Commission has unanimously backed the continued membership of Alan Rusbridger.

It's after calls for the former Editor-in-Chief of the Guardian to step down from the Commission.

Those calls were led by abuse-victim Mairia Cahill after it emerged the former media editor of the Guardian Roy Greenslade was a supporter of the IRA.

Mr Greenslade wrote an article in 2014 saying the BBC were too willing to accept the details of Ms Cahill's claims that she was raped by an IRA member.

Alan Rusbridger has apologised to Ms Cahill for the publication of the article and has been backed as a Commission member by his colleagues.

File image: Future of Media Commission logo