Ireland's 1st Motorway Average Speed Camera System Being Installed On The M7.

Ireland's first motorway average speed camera system is being installed on the M7 in Tipperary.

40 per cent of drivers exceed the 120 km/h speed limit on certain sections of the road, according to analysis by Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

The data also found that drivers are not moderating their speed in response to adverse weather conditions such as heavy rain or low road temperatures.

The pilot speed camera system will be set up between Junction 26 Nenagh West and Junction 27 Birdhill covering both directions.

Installation of equipment began yesterday, with a date yet to be confirmed for the system to go live.

Image courtesy An Garda Siochana