Warning Issued About Covid 19 Vaccination Text Scam.

People are being warned not to hand over personal information if they get a text message regarding Covid 19 vaccinations.

Gardai, the HSE, and the Department of Health have issued a warning about a vaccine scam.

They say a number of people have recently received calls or texts being offered a vaccination date, before being asked for information including their name, PPS number, date of birth, and address.

People are being advised the HSE would never request information in that way, and your GP will be the first point of contact.



Stock image: Shutterstock