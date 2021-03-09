Dublin Company Director Tops Latest Tax Defaulters List.

A company director in Dublin heads the latest tax defaulters list after reaching a settlement of 5.8 million euro.

The total amount of tax, interest and penalties incurred by John Milton of Garville Place, Garville Avenue, Rathgar, Dublin 6 was outstanding at the end of last year.

Aillwee Cave Company Limited in Ballyvaughan in County Clare, reached a settlement of just over 248,000 euro and is one of 32 cases published today. None of that settlement remains unpaid.

The total value of the settlements in all the cases totalled 16.9 million euro.

File image: Revenue logo