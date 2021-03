Missed vaccine targets could damage confidence in Ireland’s vaccine rollout plan.

That is according to Sinn Fein, which says there have been multiple interruptions.

The HSE today said it expects 1.1 million vaccine doses to be delivered by the end of March. This is down from a previous estimate of 1.24 million.

Sinn Fein health spokesman David Cullinane says people are frustrated by the delays.

File image: David Cullinane/RollingNews