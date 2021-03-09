Listen: Woman Tells Court Her Life Change Dramatically, Following Attempted Abduction.

K Drive

Woman Tells Court Her Life Change Dramatically, Following Attempted Abduction.

09/03/2021
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A woman has told a court how her life has changed drastically since a man tried to abduct her while she was out for an early morning walk near the Phoenix Park in Dublin.

Martin Gallagher, of Rusheeney Avenue, Hartstown, Dublin 15, is awaiting sentence for trying to bundle the 69-year-old into the boot of his car.

Our Courts Correspondent Frank Greaney reports:

In her victim impact statement, which was read out at today’s sentence hearing, Bernadette O’Connor described how her life changed on Jan 6 2020.

She went from being happy and fit – someone who used to swim and walk regularly, to having sleepless nights and getting a fright whenever a jogger runs towards her.

On that day, Martin Gallagher bundled her into the boot of his car on Blackhorse Avenue – not far from the Phoenix Park.

He claimed it was a joke gone wrong - that he thought she was a friend of his.

Ms O’Connor fought back and he wasn’t able to close the boot because her legs were sticking out.

She screamed and kicked out when he then tried to shove her into the back seat.

A good Samaritan came to her rescue. Gallagher threw her up against a wall and sped off.

Judge Martin Nolan will sentence him tomorrow.
 

 

