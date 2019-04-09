Listen: Cost Of National Children's Hospital Could Go Up Even Further.

Ceol Agus Caint

Clem Ryan

Cost Of National Children's Hospital Could Go Up Even Further.

: 04/09/2019 - 15:48
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The cost of the National Children's Hospital could rise even more, according to a new report.

The PWC investigation also says re-tendering the project is not a feasible option and would likely increase costs.

Our Political Correspondent Seán Defoe reports:

Stock image: Pexels

