Kildare Man Wins €500,000 On Lotto Scratch Card:

A Kildare man has won €500,000 on a National Lottery scratch card win...and had yet to tell his wife when he collected his winnings.

He bought the ticket, an All Cash Extravaganza Scratch Card at the weekend in Spar, Prosperous.

He said “I bought the scratch card over the weekend and thought there had to be a mistake I couldn’t have been lucky enough to win a half million euros. I decided not to tell a soul until I came into the Lottery offices to make my claim, just in case there was a mistake! I now have the cheque and a bottle of bubbly so I’m going to go home and gently break the news to my wife. I don’t think she’s going to believe me.”

He added: “It’s still a little early to say what I will to do with the money. I’m going to enjoy the next few days telling my family and closest friends – I just hope they believe me! I know when myself and my wife sit down to make plans we’ll have a shopping list as long as our arms! We will look at different options including paying off the mortgage, doing house renovations and maybe treating ourselves to a new car. We’re a sensible family so I can promise that we won’t lose the run of ourselves.”

Image: Staff at Spar, Prosperous