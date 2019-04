A missing eagle owl has been spotted a number of times in North Kildare today.

The bird, which is about 2 foot tall, has been missing from Curragh Grange since Friday.

"Owlington" is new to the area, and flew away following a clash with a cat.

Darren Jackson owns the bird and says she's been very well cared for since birth:

Kfm's Ciara Noble ventured out to one of the sights of sightings, in Prosperous, and spoke to Paul Power on K Drive

