Listen: Sport Ireland To Suspend, & Withhold, Funding To The FAI.

Sport Ireland is to immediately suspend and withhold funding to the FAI.
It's made the announcement following the admission by the President of the FAI that it breached rules for getting State funding by not telling Sport Ireland about a €100,000 loan given to it by its former CEO, John Delaney.
Top officials from the FAI, including Mr. Delaney, will be questioned by TDs and Senators at the Oireachtas Sport Committee, on which sits Kildare North TD, Catherine Murphy, tomorrow. Shane Beatty reports