Kildare Village To Take Part In Tourism Ireland Trade Mission To China.

: 04/09/2019 - 17:18
Author: Ciara Plunkett
kildare_village_set_to_join_tis_2019_china_sales_mission.jpg

Kildare Village is to join Tourism Ireland’s 2019 sales mission to China

In all, 26 firms will take part in next month's mission, which will take in four major cities: Guangzhou, Chengdu, Shanghai and Beijing.

It will target top Chinese travel agents and tour operators, through a programme of workshops and networking events.

 

Image: Alison Johnston, Kildare Village; David Boyce, Tourism Ireland; and Olga Wang, Chinese Embassy in Ireland, at the briefing for Tourism Ireland’s 2019 China sales mission.

