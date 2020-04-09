The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen: Hundreds Of Thousands Of People Paid Through Covid 19 Subsidy Scheme Face End-Of-Year Tax Bills.

04/09/2020
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Hundreds of thousands of workers being paid through the Wage Subsidy Scheme will face tax bills at the end of the year.

The scheme enables employers impacted by COVID-19 to continue paying staff.

Kacey O'Riordan reports

