Political party leaders will be briefed on the response to the Coronavirus this afternoon.

It comes as Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are due to finalise a document setting out how a coalition between the two will work.

That's likely to be finalised tomorrow and go to smaller parties over the weekend to consider.

Both parties are looking for a third group to come on board in order to bring stability to any coalition deal.

File image: RollingNews