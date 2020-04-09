Listen: Kildare Chamber Says Covid 19 Is A Crisis Hitting All Businesses In All Sectors.

A group that represents small businesses says the government needs to give more grants in order for them to survive.

It comes as a new survey by Chambers Ireland, with input from County Kildare Chamber, shows almost half of all businesses here have laid off staff because of the coronavirus pandemic.

42 per cent of businesses have closed entirely and most expect to be shut for three months.

CEO of ISME Neil McDonnell says the Government's supports so far are not enough.

Kildare Chamber CEO, Allan Shine, says “The findings should not shock anyone, this is a crisis that is hitting businesses in all sectors. What is alarming is that 25% of respondents state that they expect revenue to collapse by 90%, this is in the case of small business respondents.

For those who have closed their operations entirely, most expect to remain closed for at least 12 weeks. Unfortunately, as we’re seeing in other countries, the period of closure is likely to be longer for some businesses.

Since the outset, we have highlighted the need for far-reaching economic intervention from Government to support local economies and job creators right across the country. We need action on a scale we have not seen before. The unprecedented nature of COVID-19 must be met with an unprecedented response.

This view is shared by our members, where there is almost unanimous agreement that a post-COVID-19 stimulus package will be required and that part of these measures must include the provision of grants for business to help them re-open their doors and restore jobs lost.

Measures already introduced, while critical in the first response to support business, will need to evolve in scale and scope.

For example, the Government’s earlier announcement of a three month deferral for commercial rates is found to be insufficient by three quarters of businesses responding to our survey. To ensure that Local Authorities can continue to serve communities, this short-fall in funding must be replaced by central Government.”