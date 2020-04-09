The Night Shift

10pm - 12am
with
Thomas Maher

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Butterfly Habitat Concerns Delay Decision On Kildare Solar Farm Proposal.

: 04/09/2020 - 17:05
Author: Ciara Plunkett
solar_panel_array_ground_mounted_2_pexels.jpeg

The Examiner is reporting that An Bord Pleanala may have delayed its decision on a proposed solar farm in Kildare over "Concerns around the fate of the Small Skipper and Marsh Fritillary butterflies"

ESB, and Newbridge headquartered Bord na Móna, jointly submitted an application for a solar farm on a 494-acre site 6.5km north of Allenwood.

The Examiner reports that Butterfly Conservation Ireland has objected against the scheme.

It notes that the "solar farm’s site at Drehid is the only known breeding site for the Small Skipper butterfly in Ireland."

In response to the Butterfly Ireland objection, the board has written to the applicants and told them in the interests of natural justice that they may make submissions on the Butterfly Conservation Ireland objection and they have until April 16 to do so.

Kildare County Council, last year, refused planning permission for the solar farm, citing concerns for the EU protected habitat, wet heath.

The energy companies have, according to the Examiner,  told the appeals board that no wet heath has been recorded on the site of the proposed solar farm project.

 

Stock image: Pexels.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!