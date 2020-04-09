Butterfly Habitat Concerns Delay Decision On Kildare Solar Farm Proposal.

The Examiner is reporting that An Bord Pleanala may have delayed its decision on a proposed solar farm in Kildare over "Concerns around the fate of the Small Skipper and Marsh Fritillary butterflies"

ESB, and Newbridge headquartered Bord na Móna, jointly submitted an application for a solar farm on a 494-acre site 6.5km north of Allenwood.

The Examiner reports that Butterfly Conservation Ireland has objected against the scheme.

It notes that the "solar farm’s site at Drehid is the only known breeding site for the Small Skipper butterfly in Ireland."

In response to the Butterfly Ireland objection, the board has written to the applicants and told them in the interests of natural justice that they may make submissions on the Butterfly Conservation Ireland objection and they have until April 16 to do so.

Kildare County Council, last year, refused planning permission for the solar farm, citing concerns for the EU protected habitat, wet heath.

The energy companies have, according to the Examiner, told the appeals board that no wet heath has been recorded on the site of the proposed solar farm project.

