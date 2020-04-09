Kildare LEO Encourages Firms To Apply For Online Trading Voucher.

Kildare Local Enterprise Office says the options for trading for many local businesses are very limited as a result of COVID-19.

Kildare LEO is encouraging firms to accessing its Online Trading Voucher scheme, which may enable smaller firms to develop a sustainable strategy for increasing sales.

The €2,500 voucher is available to businesses employing up to 10 people.

Local businesses in County Kildare that previously benefitted from the Trading Online Voucher Scheme can, from today, apply for a second voucher of up to €2,500, with co-funding of 10%.

A substantial reduction in interest rates on Microfinance Ireland loans has also been announced, bringing the rate down to 4.5%, where applications are made through Local Enterprise Office Kildare.

COVID-19 Business Loans of up to €50,000 are available from Microfinance Ireland with no repayments and no interest charged in the first six months, for eligible businesses that employ less than 10 people.

Kildare County Council CEO, Peter Carey says "we understand the many economic challenges facing our business community at this very difficult time and our team has worked and will continue to work with businesses across all sectors to help them gain access to state supports and put in place a continuity plan for their business". Peter Carey, CE, continued to say "we continue to encourage the innovative approaches that have been taken by so many Kildare based businesses to adapt and change their business models,and we are delighted to be able to support them with their marketing, business planning ,HR and digital capacity development and I would encourage owners and managers to reach out to our offices for an online appointment to find out more about these services".

Kildare LEO can be contacted on 045 980 939 or email localenterprise@kildarecoco.ie