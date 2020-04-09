The Night Shift

Listen: 2,000 Jobs Lost With Announcement That Debenhams Is In Liquidation.

Up to 2000 jobs will be lost at Debenhams as its Irish operation is set to go into liquidation.

Staff were told this morning, the parent company has decided on the move and its 11 stores in Ireland , including in Newbridge, will not reopen.

The company says its Irish operations had trading challenges where were exacerbated by the impact of Covid 19 .

Mandate Trade Union say workers are devastated by the development.

General Secretary John Douglas says it's the worst possible news at the worst possible time:

