As of 8pm, last night, 11 patients were being treated at Naas General for confirmed cases of Covid-19.

1 person was being treated for a suspected case of the virus.

The highest number of patients, being treated for suspected cases of the virus was in Dublin's St. James' Hospital, at 54.

61 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Co. Kildare, yesterday evening.

Nationally, 7 deaths were notified, alongside 400 new cases of the virus.

Image: Rolling News