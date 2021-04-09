M7 Junction 9A & Sallins By-Pass Opening At 11am.

The Sallins By Pass will open this morning.

Kildare Gardaí confirmed the by pass, alongside the new 9A junction on the M7, will become operational at 11am.

These are the final two elements of a €110 million up-grade, which has seen the construction of the Osberstown Interchange and the widening to three lanes of the motorway from the ball at Naas.

These routes will provide improved access to Naas, Sallins, Clane & Kilcock and provide relief on existing local routes.

The new Sallins Link Road from the By Pass will remain temporarily closed to facilitate ongoing works at Millbank, Sallins.

Image: Kildare County Council