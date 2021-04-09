7 Out Of 8 Local Electoral Areas In Co. Kildare Have Covid-19 Incidence Rates Above State Average.

Newbridge ’s LEA has the highest Covid-19 incidence rate in the county.

For the 2 weeks to 5th April, the rate was 281.8 cases, per 100,000 people.

100 people in the LEA were diagnosed with the virus in that period.

100 cases of Covid-19 were also notified in Naas LEA, up to 5th April.

The incidence rate, 255.6.

In Athy LEA, the incidence rate was 233.6.

With 62 cases recorded there, in that 2 week period.

In Kildare LEA, 57 cases of the virus were confirmed.

The incidence rate for that 2-week period was 221.8.

Clane LEA’s incidence rate was 204 cases, per 100,000 people.

58 cases of Covid-19 were notified in that 2-week period.

The incidence rate in Leixlip LEA was 182.8.

29 people were diagnosed with Covid-19, in that time-frame.

In Celbridge , the LEA’s incidence rate stood at 152.6 cases.

33 people were diagnosed with the virus, during that period.

Maynooth ’s Local Electoral Area recorded the lowest number of cases in the county, with 24, up to 5th April.

The incidence rate in the area is 80.7.