Kildare Gardaí have seized 16 dogs believed to have been stolen.

The seizures happened yesterday morning, at 2 properties in the Athy area.

The image above, is that of one of the dogs seized.

Kildare Gardaí have uploaded 5 images of the suspected stolen pets, here.

If you recognise any of the animals, contact Athy Gardaí on 059 863 4210, or Carlow Garda station on 059 913 6620.

Image: Kildare Garda Division via Facebook