Former Debenhams employees are marking one year since they began a battle over redundancy payments.

The demonstrators will gather at 11am, at all 11 of its stores nationwide, including at Newbridge's Whitewater Shopping Centre, in an effort to get what they call, a just settlement.

An online rally will also be held later today.

Shop Steward for Debenhams, Henry Street, Jane Crowe, says employees will mark the day they lost their jobs:

