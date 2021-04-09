Man (35) Charged In Connection With Newbridge Stabbing Incident.

A man has been charged in connection with a stabbing incident in Newbridge, on Wednesday evening.
35 year-old Danut Scurtu, with an address of Rosebud Cottage, Old Connell, Newbridge, Co. Kildare, appeared before a special sitting of Naas District Court last night on allegations of assault.
The court was told that 36 year-old Jan Prochazka’s heart was lanced in the incident, and went into cardiac arrest twice on the way to hospital.
Mr. Prochazka's injury was caused by a 4-inch flick knife blade.
The incident happened in Eyre Street, Newbridge, at approximately 7.30pm on Wednesday.
Gardaí objected to Mr. Scurtu's bail because he is believed to be a flight risk.
Mr. Scurtu's solicitor said the defendant had never been in court previously, and was prepared to provide a cash bail.
Judge Desmond Zaidan refused bail application.
Mr. Scurtu was remanded in custody until April 15th.
