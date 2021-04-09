Number Of Foreign Residents Arriving Into Dublin Airport Increased By 66%.

The number of foreign residents who arrived into Dublin Airport increased by nearly 66% last week, which was the first full week of mandatory hotel quarantine.

Mandatory hotel quarantine was introduced in Ireland on March 26th.

New figures, from the Department of Justice, relate to the following week - from Monday, March 29th, to last Sunday.

14,105 people arrived into Dublin Airport during the seven days, a 17.5% increase on the previous week.

There was a much bigger increase in the number of foreign residents who flew into the airport.

That figure increased by two thirds - to 8,560, which is over 3,400 more than the previous week.

The number of Irish residents who arrived into the airport dropped by 19%, to 5,545.

Up to 70% of people were travelling for non-essential reasons.

Image: Rolling News