Listen: Immunology Lecturer On Potential Covid-19 Vaccine Boosters.

An immunology lecturer at the University of Limerick, has commented on the need for Covid-19 vaccine boosters in the coming year.

Dr. Elizabeth Ryan expects the virus to continue mutating, but believes vaccine developers can combat potential mutations.

Dr. Ryan expects the booster vaccine, to be similar to that of the annual flu jab.

On Monday, April 5th, 940,883 doses of Covid-19 vaccine had been administered, 667,182 first doses and 273,701 people received second doses.

Ireland reached the milestone of 1 million vaccine doses administered, yesterday, 9th April.

On 'Kildare Today' Dr. Ryan joined Clem Ryan:

Image: Pexels