Muder Trial For Ana Kriegel Continues Today.

The trial of two teenage boys accused of the murder of Kildare schoolgirl, Ana Kriegel, is scheduled to continue today.

The 14 year old was reported missing at 9pm on May 14th last - a few hours after one of the boys called for her at her home in Leixlip.

It is the prosecution's case that this boy, known as BOY B, lured her to his friend and co-accused, BOY A, knowing what was in store for her.

He denies her murder.

BOY A has also pleaded not to the charge and denies a further charge of aggravated sexual assault.