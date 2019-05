New temporary speed limits are in effect in the area between the Naas/Newbridge Dual Carriageway and Osberstown.

Broadly, the new limits are in effect between the Bundle of Sticks Roadabout and Ladytown, and crossings at those intersections.

There is also a new limit between Newhall, Ladytown and Jigginstown, and at Osberstown.

The limits are either 50 kilometres per hour, or 60 kilometres per hour, and are sign-posted.