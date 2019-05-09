KCC Unveils Biodiversity Week Programme Of Events.

Kildare County Council has released details of the events taking place as part of Biodoversity Week.

It has, according to KCC, "been organised to develop awareness of the importance of biodiversity and to better understand its value to the local, national and international communities."

Kildare Biodiversity Week is part of a European initiative to encourage people to take an interest in their local Biodiversity.

KCC says "The people of Kildare are invited to get out into Kildare’s Biodiversity, to visit Kildare’s wild spots, lakes, rivers, bogs, woodlands or to simply enjoy the biodiversity of their back garden."

Image, courtesy KCC: (Lto R): KCC Heritage Officer, Brigid Loughlin, Mayor, Sean Power and CEO, Peter Carey.