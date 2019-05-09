K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

KCC Unveils Biodiversity Week Programme Of Events.

: 05/09/2019 - 12:44
Author: Ciara Noble
bio.jpg

Kildare County Council has released details of the events taking place as part of Biodoversity Week.

It has, according to KCC, "been organised to develop awareness of the importance of biodiversity and to better understand its value to the local, national and international communities."

Kildare Biodiversity Week is part of a European initiative to encourage people to take an interest in their local Biodiversity.

KCC says "The people of Kildare are invited to get out into Kildare’s Biodiversity, to visit Kildare’s wild spots, lakes, rivers, bogs, woodlands or to simply enjoy the biodiversity of their back garden."

 

Image, courtesy KCC: (Lto R): KCC Heritage Officer, Brigid Loughlin, Mayor, Sean Power and CEO, Peter Carey.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!