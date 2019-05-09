Collective Agreement On Tips Expected To Be Finalised In The Coming Weeks.

A collective agreement on the issue of tips for staff is expected to be finalised in the coming weeks.

The issue has been in the spotlight, after a number of restaurants were found to be including tips as part of an employees salary.

Relevant sectors are working on an agreement to ensure that staff receive the tips in full.

Employers have been warned that if the agreement doesn't work, laws will be changed.

Minister for Employment Affairs, Regina Doherty says steps are already being taken by the Restaurants Association of Ireland:

