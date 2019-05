The Taoiseach has suggested the Dublin Metrolink may cost 2 billion euro more than expected.

The route is due to run from Swords to Charlemont and will connect Dublin Airport to the city centre.

It was thought the cost of the project would be around three billion euro.

But during a speech on Tuesday Taoiseach Leo Varadkar suggested the project may cost much more:



File image: RollingNews