The May 24th Elections

As there are 17 European candidates relevant to county Kildare and 81 Kildare Local Election candidates, it is not feasible for Kfm to conduct individual interviews. But, we are putting in place arrangements to profile candidates.

So, Kfm invites every candidate to send a short set of bullet points (not more than 7/8) outlining their main policy items to info@kfmradio.com. In the week ahead of the election, the Kildare Today programme will be profiling each LEA and candidates with these bullet points.

All candidates are already listed by name, party and electoral area in the “Elections 2019: Meet the Candidates” on this Home page of our website.

Additionally, individual candidates can purchase advertising space in this section of the website to include all details of their policy documents and links to their own, and where applicable their political party, websites and social media etc. Enquiries about this paid advertising to sales@kfmradio.com