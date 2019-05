Gardai are appealing for witnesses to a hit and run incident in Dublin 8.

At around 2 o'clock on Sunday morning, a 28 year old male cyclist was seriously following a collision with a vehicle on the Conyngham Road.

The driver failed to remain at scene and continued in the direction of Islandbridge.

Anyone who may have seen a black vehicle with new damage to the passenger side in the last few days is being asked to contact Gardai.